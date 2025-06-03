The daughter shared the story on social media, saying the attack was unprovoked.

She claimed, “The owners (a man and a woman) of the dog did not stay with my mother as she lay bleeding out of the five gaping puncture wounds in her arm, on the concrete path.

“I am angry beyond belief at the callous behaviour towards someone who has been injured by your actions.”

The daughter thanked the family of three who were passing by and did their best to stop the bleeding and get help.

“Thank you to Jeff and Jodie of the Auckland Botanic Gardens that administered first aid until the ambulance could arrive. You guys give me faith in our community.”

Hato Hone St John sent an ambulance.

It said it treated one patient in a minor condition who was transported to a local medical centre.

The daughter said the dog appeared to be “medium-sized, short and chubby”.

She said the attack occurred near the water fountain/public bathrooms behind the Rose Gardens.

“If by chance, the owners of this dog decide that they’re done being cowards and want to take accountability, let me know.”

She wanted to emphasise that dog owners needed to leash and hold on to their dogs and even muzzle them.

Auckland Council General Manager for Licensing and Compliance Rob Irvine said the council’s Animal Management team responded.

“We understand that staff administered first aid on site while an ambulance and Animal Management were notified.

“We’re currently investigating the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage. We urge anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact the council on 09 301 301.”

Irvine said this incident was a reminder to all dog owners to ensure that their dogs were not off-leash or roaming in dedicated on-leash areas.

He said, “If you see a roaming dog or need to report a dog attack on a person or animal, report it immediately ... and our Animal Management Officers will be on site as soon as possible.”

Police said the incident had not been reported at this stage.

