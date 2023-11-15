Auckland beachgoers rejoice: Beaches safe to swim at after major sewage leak

Auckland’s water authority has completed work to bypass sewage around a collapsed and blocked sewer main but says 'there will still be overflows' into the harbour when it rains. Video / NZ Herald

With summer just around the corner, Aucklanders will be happy to hear beaches will finally be safe to swim at once more after a major wastewater leak closed many shorelines for several weeks.

Trust chair Marama Royal said Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is expected to hold a karakia at Ōkahu Bay Thursday morning to formally lift the rāhui over Waitematā Harbour.

Royal said the leak caused a “disruption to the natural systems and mauri of Waitematā”.

“After close consultation with Watercare, and having conducted our own assessments, we are now confident that the mauri of our cherished Waitematā has recovered sufficiently,” Royal said.

“We are pleased to announce the lifting of the rāhui. Activities such as swimming, fishing, and paddling can now resume.”

The collective patience of the community was acknowledged by Royal, along with the respect for observing the rāhui.

Watercare chief executive Dave Chambers thanked Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei for their support during the closure of the beaches.

“We know the overflows were heartbreaking for so many Aucklanders, but particularly for the people of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei as kaitiaki of the Waitematā,” Chambers said.

“Our water quality and wider environmental programme is ongoing, but the results so far indicate the harbour is recovering incredibly well and as a result, most beaches have green water quality pins on Safeswim again, which is great news ahead of summer.

“While the impact of the overflows seems to have been highly localised, we’ll be working with other organisations to do what we can to protect and enhance our treasured Waitematā Harbour.”

Meetings will be taking place in the coming weeks between Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Watercare to begin planning for the rehabilitation of Waitematā.

The rāhui was initially placed on the Waitematā after a main Auckland sewer line collapsed, causing a massive tomo (sinkhole) to open up, with wastewater overflow pouring into the harbour and closing the city’s beaches.

The sinkhole at St Georges Bay Rd in Parnell.

The 13-metre-deep hole descended to a 2.1m-wide collapsed brick pipe below a private property on St Georges Bay Rd in Parnell that serves Central Auckland and West Auckland.

