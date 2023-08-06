Auckland assault leaves one person injured

One person has been left in moderate condition in Auckland Hospital after the assault.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said they were called to the scene on Pāremoremo Road in Pāremoremo at 4.06pm.

The victim suffered “moderate injuries” according to the spokesperson, and has been transported to Auckland Hospital.

They responded with one ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an operations manager.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of the assault at 4.15pm.