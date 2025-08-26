“At the point, where you would usually have expected to rise out of the water, Dave was just getting deeper and deeper until the car stopped. The dashcam keeps recording even after Dave left the car, showing water eventually gets to the roof of the car.
“It’s a short drive from our house to where I was stuck, so when it had been a little bit of time, I began to get worried. I kept phoning Dave over and over. I kept pacing up and down, looking for headlights coming up the hill towards me.
“I never saw any headlights, so after a while, in desperation, I decided I needed to get help. I called our new neighbour, Andrew Pedersen.”
Pedersen took his tractor out to find Dave Young.
“I now know that Andrew was talking to Dave, that Dave had walked back through the flood about 150m in the direction that he had come from. They told me Dave was trying to walk back out of the water,” Jane Young said.
“Dave was directing Andrew, who was in his tractor, as Andrew couldn’t see the edge of the road. Andrew said they couldn’t quite get near enough, and Dave was trying to get towards them.
“But he lost his grip on the branches he was holding, and he was washed away.”
Young said she wants authorities to learn from the inquest and hoped emergency procedures could be improved.
She said some of what she had heard at the inquest so far had been a “defensive attitude” from authorities and that they were following procedure – “well, if that’s the case, maybe the manual needs rewriting”.
“I’m doing this [giving evidence to the inquest], because I need to be Dave’s voice.”
Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
