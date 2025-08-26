Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland Anniversary Floods inquest: Dave Young’s widow gives evidence

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Labour MP says the party had plans to introduce iwi-led supermarket competition, NZ Fashion Week starts in Auckland.

The widow of a man who died after being swept away by floodwaters has recounted how she discovered her husband had been killed.

Dave Young, 58, died in the north Waikato town of Onewhero when he was taken by a flooded stream on Allen and Eyre Rd on January 27,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save