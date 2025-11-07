Auckland is unlikely to see any reprieve with showers predicted most of the day.
MetService said more southerly parts of the North Island will have fine weather.
Southern parts of the South Island will see rain again on Sunday, but it’s likely to be heavier in the west of the island.
MetService has placed a heavy rain watch on Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound for 15 hours from 9pm Sunday to noon Monday.
The sunny weather looks to disappear for much of the country at the start of next week, with heavy and possibly thundery showers expected for the North Island and rain continuing on the South Island’s West Coast.