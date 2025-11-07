Auckland and Northland set for weekend rain as MetService warns of storms

Rain is set to dampen the mood in the north and south of New Zealand, but the middle of the country can bask in sunshine for most of the weekend.

Auckland and Northland are predicted to experience wet weather, with some showers turning heavy and a risk of thunderstorms from a moist and relatively unstable air-mass.

Despite the downpours, the temperature in Auckland should stay high with a low of 17C and a high of 24C.

Showers are expected to hit south western parts of the South Island and will persist throughout the day.

Moving in to the middle part of the country, high temperatures and sunny weather will be present for most of the day with Gisborne being one of the warmest places in New Zealand with a high of 28C.