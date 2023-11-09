An Air New Zealand flight that sparked a full emergency services callout because of issues with its landing gear has landed safely.

Police, fire services and ambulances rushed to Auckland Airport to help with a potential emergency landing this morning.

The domestic flight reported hydraulic issues and emergency services were prepared for an emergency landing.

“The aircraft has landed safely and is now taxiing to the gate,” an Auckland Airport spokesperson confirmed.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.

Earlier, police confirmed the callout to Auckland Airport was potentially an emergency landing.

“A domestic flight is due to land very shortly, that has been reported to have hydraulic issues.

“Our staff are standing by to help our airport-based colleagues.”