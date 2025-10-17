Nelson MP Rachel Boyack pictured waiting outside after Auckland Airport's domestic terminal was evacuated this morning. Photo / X

Auckland Airport’s domestic terminal has been evacuated, with passengers sent outside and planes left stuck on the tarmac after a fire alarm went off.

The evacuation started just before 8am and passengers had since returned to the terminal, an Auckland Airport spokeswoman told the Herald in an emailed statement at 8.47am.

“The domestic terminal was evacuated for a short time just before 8am after a fire alarm was activated.

“Auckland Airport emergency services responded and the terminal was cleared for re-entry shortly afterwards. We thank passengers for their patience.”