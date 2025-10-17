She didn’t say what caused the alarm.
Nelson MP Rachel Boyack was among those affected, posting a video to X of people outside the terminal as alarms blared in the background.
“Fire Drill over - hopefully was just a drill! Now Airport chaos begins!”, she wrote in a subsequent update.
A fellow air passenger told Stuff they understood a sprinkler had gone off in a cafe.
The evacuation was now causing delays, the passenger said.
“My plane half boarded and now we can’t leave because 25 passengers haven’t boarded. It’s gonna be chaos today.”