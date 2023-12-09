An airport spokesperson said a technology outage with the global system that manages government border processing requirements for departing and arriving passengers, has meant airlines needed to use manual processes for checking in passengers.

Auckland Airport passengers face more delays as an Advance Passenger Processing (APP) outage meant every passport needed to be manually checked.

One traveller told NZME it was “absolute chaos” at the Airport.

An airport spokesperson said a technology outage with the APP system, the global system that manages government border processing requirements for departing and arriving passengers, has meant airlines needed to use manual processes for checking in passengers.

“This caused delays for international travellers checking in at Auckland Airport.”

Immigration New Zealand National Border Manager Peter Elms said Immigration New Zealand can confirm that there was a global outage system earlier today.

“APP supports the clearance of passengers to travel to New Zealand and instructs airlines to either let them board their flight or deny them boarding.

“The system was out for just over 90 minutes but no New Zealand flights were delayed as a result and no passengers were affected.

“The cause of the outage is being investigated.”