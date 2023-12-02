Police attend the Peaches and Cream store at Manukau. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Peaches and Cream employee suffered a suspected broken nose during a violent attack at the Manukau store this evening.

Peaches and Cream CEO Sandra Waters said a man had entered the store “muttering something” and then walked out.

“He then walked back in, started shouting at the employee, and started punching him.”

The Herald understands the victim has a gash on the back of the head and a suspected broken nose.

A St John spokesperson said one person was transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.

Police tape outside the Peaches and Cream store in Manukau. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Herald has approached police for comment.

Waters said she was “sick of nothing being done about retail crime”.

“Every day I get reports of shoplifting in ... our stores,” she said.

Waters said there had been uptick in shoplifting durig the past 12 months.

“They think they can just walk in and take it,” she said.

“Our staff should be able to come to work and not be threatened.”



