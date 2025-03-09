Auckland 14-year-old found after going missing for three days

Deaths, injuries in wake of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred. Fatal crash in Dairy Flat. Destiny Church disrupt another Pride event. Video / NZ Herald

A teenager who went missing in Auckland has been found.

Earlier, police said they were increasingly concerned for her welfare.

The 14-year-old’s mother said she dropped her daughter at school about 8.30am on Thursday.

A family member of the girl confirmed to the Herald she had been located overnight.

The girl had not been seen since Thursday morning.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said her family had concerns for her safety.