Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Auckland 14-year-old found after going missing for three days

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Deaths, injuries in wake of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred. Fatal crash in Dairy Flat. Destiny Church disrupt another Pride event. Video / NZ Herald
  • A teenager who went missing in Auckland has been found.
  • Earlier, police said they were increasingly concerned for her welfare.
  • The 14-year-old’s mother said she dropped her daughter at school about 8.30am on Thursday.

An Auckland 14-year-old who went missing for several days has been found.

A family member of the girl confirmed to the Herald she had been located overnight.

The girl had not been seen since Thursday morning.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said her family had concerns for her safety.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand