Auckland 14-year-old found after going missing for three days

- Earlier, police said they were increasingly concerned for her welfare.
- The 14-year-old’s mother said she dropped her daughter at school about 8.30am on Thursday.
An Auckland 14-year-old who went missing for several days has been found.
A family member of the girl confirmed to the Herald she had been located overnight.
Earlier, a police spokesperson said her family had concerns for her safety.