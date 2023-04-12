A single police car was at Otaika Lotto and Post after this morning's attempted robbery. Photo / Angela Woods

A person armed with a knife tried to hold up Otaika Lotto and Post in Whangārei this morning - but the store remains open.

The shop’s owner, who did not want to be named, said he was sick of retail crime after the third robbery in three months.

He said today’soffender had a knife, and previous robbers had been armed with a hatchet and a gun.

He said the police were doing a good job, but the Government needed to make a change.

“I don’t really know what the answer is, but it’s not what we’re doing now. Ninety-nine per cent of our customers are awesome but it’s these delinquents that are the problem.”

He chose to remain open and serving customers after this morning’s attempted robbery, in which nothing was taken and the offender was scared away.

Other outlets in the same block of shops have also been subject to crime in recent years. There was a ram-raid at Liquorland Otaika in June last year and the Otaika Dairy was robbed in 2021 and ram-raided in 2017.

Police said they understood a “weapon was presented” at the store this morning and are investigating.



