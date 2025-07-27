“So what people are going to see is an uptick in winds. We’ve got strong nor’easters for places like Northland and Auckland. By late this evening, they’ll be gusting 90km/h.

“And then the rain follows a few hours after with an array of rain watches and warnings in place for the North Island and for the South Island.”

She said the area of concern remains in the Tasman, Nelson and Marlborough regions. The area is currently under an orange heavy rain warning.

“Now, the rain will tick up tonight, so it’ll start to be quite intense from the early hours of tomorrow morning, and the warnings are in place until tomorrow night.

“So when it’s orange, you know that there’s the potential there for surface flooding, for slips, and places because, like northwest of Tasman, they’ve got exposed root systems with the trees and a lot of erosion. And because the wind’s coming from the north, northeast, we know that hammers the region, and it’s when it’s in this vulnerable state.”

Northland would be first to see the strong winds hit from 5pm before moving south. The rain would start falling from 8pm and not let up for 12 hours.

Auckland was expected to see the wind pick up at 10pm and the rain start at 3am and not stop until 10pm Tuesday.

A heavy rain warning was now in force for Bay of Plenty with up to 180mm rain expected to fall across Tuesday and bringing a threat of flooding and slips.

A similar level of rain was expected to fall in Tasman with 16 hours of rain forecast from 2am tomorrow and lasting until 6pm. MetService said there was once more a threat of rapidly rising rivers and flooding and slips. There was a moderate chance of upgrading to a red warning.

Flooding at Riwaka, on Friday, July 11, when a state of emergency was in place in the Nelson Tasman region.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said that although the water table is not as high as in previous weeks, there is still no room for complacency.

“It is, however, still a fair amount of rainfall, so care is needed in exposed areas and those previously affected by the flooding. Land slips are possible. ”

Flooding over recent weeks left homes in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough uninhabitable, roads damaged and properties inundated with flood waters in what was described by local authorities as a “one-in-100-year event”.

Slips, surface flooding and significant damage from the floods have rendered many roads across the upper South Island unsafe.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warned motorists to ensure their headlights are turned on and to be mindful of their following distance.

MetService is predicting heavy rain to affect Tasman and Nelson regions on Tue 29 Jul, 2am - 9pm. Remember to switch on your lights and increase your following distance be prepared for unexpected hazards.

Keats said this weather system would move off the country on Wednesday before being quickly replaced by another.

“There is another low that is set to move over the North Island from Thursday and Friday. So while the watches and warnings are in place at the moment, that’s for this particular system, which is Tuesday, Wednesday, but there’s the chance that this low on Thursday and Friday could bring another level of watches and warnings, including some more impactful weather for Auckland and Northland and Gisborne”

Keats also said temperatures are expected to rise this week, with places like Whangārei only dropping to 15C.

Mōrena, Aotearoa 🌄

It's a mixed bag of temperatures this morning, with some frosty starts and others already in the mid-teens.

Kaitāia is sitting at 15°C already, with Whangārei and Whitianga just behind at 14°C. Meanwhile, it's -1°C in Napier 🥶 pic.twitter.com/H4HwMHJh6z — MetService (@MetService) July 27, 2025

This morning, Kiwis awoke to a “mixed bag” of temperatures, with some sitting in the negatives and others in the high teens.