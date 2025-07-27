MetService head of weather Heather Keats told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge this morning would be the last of the clear, fine weather for many, with heavy rain and strong winds forecast to sweep in overnight.
“So when it’s orange, you know that there’s the potential there for surface flooding, for slips, and places because, like northwest of Tasman, they’ve got exposed root systems with the trees and a lot of erosion. And because the wind’s coming from the north, northeast, we know that hammers the region, and it’s when it’s in this vulnerable state.”
Northland would be first to see the strong winds hit from 5pm before moving south. The rain would start falling from 8pm and not let up for 12 hours.
Auckland was expected to see the wind pick up at 10pm and the rain start at 3am and not stop until 10pm Tuesday.
A heavy rain warning was now in force for Bay of Plenty with up to 180mm rain expected to fall across Tuesday and bringing a threat of flooding and slips.
A similar level of rain was expected to fall in Tasman with 16 hours of rain forecast from 2am tomorrow and lasting until 6pm. MetService said there was once more a threat of rapidly rising rivers and flooding and slips. There was a moderate chance of upgrading to a red warning.
Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said that although the water table is not as high as in previous weeks, there is still no room for complacency.
“It is, however, still a fair amount of rainfall, so care is needed in exposed areas and those previously affected by the flooding. Land slips are possible. ”
Flooding over recent weeks left homes in Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough uninhabitable, roads damaged and properties inundated with flood waters in what was described by local authorities as a “one-in-100-year event”.
@MetService is predicting heavy rain to affect Tasman and Nelson regions on Tue 29 Jul, 2am - 9pm. Remember to switch on your lights and increase your following distance be prepared for unexpected hazards. ^SG https://t.co/TyFZa8MHMw
— NZ Transport Agency - Nelson, Tasman & Marlborough (@nztantm) July 27, 2025
Keats said this weather system would move off the country on Wednesday before being quickly replaced by another.
“There is another low that is set to move over the North Island from Thursday and Friday. So while the watches and warnings are in place at the moment, that’s for this particular system, which is Tuesday, Wednesday, but there’s the chance that this low on Thursday and Friday could bring another level of watches and warnings, including some more impactful weather for Auckland and Northland and Gisborne”
Keats also said temperatures are expected to rise this week, with places like Whangārei only dropping to 15C.
Mōrena, Aotearoa 🌄 It's a mixed bag of temperatures this morning, with some frosty starts and others already in the mid-teens. Kaitāia is sitting at 15°C already, with Whangārei and Whitianga just behind at 14°C. Meanwhile, it's -1°C in Napier 🥶 pic.twitter.com/H4HwMHJh6z