Updated

Atmospheric river to bring more heavy rain, strong winds to Northland, Auckland, upper South Island

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Herald NOW Weather: July 28, 2025.

Another atmospheric river is set to bring more heavy rain and strong winds across much of New Zealand, with 23 alerts in place ahead of the incoming storm hitting later today.

Forecasters are warning of two back-to-back weather systems that threaten to drench Northland, Auckland and the upper South

