Government forecaster Niwa is predicting above normal rainfall next week for almost the entire country, except for the east coasts of the North and South Island.

Wind and rain forecast this weekend

Aucklanders are set to have a chilly start today, with a minimum temperature of 5C, but are likely to dodge any significant rain until next week.

“Midway through Saturday and the latter part of the day, we have our next weather system approaching,” Makgabutlane said.

On Saturday, winds will start to increase in speed for the South Island and the lower North Island.

“The real weather really comes in on Sunday, where we’re seeing that heavy rain moving into Sunday. That heavy rain arrives over the western part of the South Island and then continues to make its way up the island throughout Sunday.”

She said the rain would arrive in central New Zealand by the end of Sunday.

“Particularly for the Canterbury high country, we could see some possibly damaging winds. Those wind gusts could get up to about 140km/h,” Makabulane said.

On Sunday, there is a possible risk for thunderstorms for Fiordland and Stewart Island.

Watches and warnings

Heavy rain warnings and strong wind watches are in place for most of the South Island over the weekend.

An orange strong wind warning is in place for the Canterbury high country from 10pm on Saturday to 3pm on Sunday.

The same warning is in place for Fiordland from 6pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

Wet month ahead

Much of the South Island will take a battering for the remainder of the month, with the western parts of the island being the wettest part of the country “probably for the rest of the month, maybe even to the first few days of October”, said Niwa’s principal scientist Chris Brandolino.

“There will probably be a wet period for the North Island, maybe the 21st to the 28th [of September], so that week could be an unsettled and wet week.”

Things might start to look up in October, with drier conditions predicted because of the low-pressure system in the Southern Ocean disappearing.

“Some days it’ll feel almost like summer, and then it goes back to winter. And that’s kind of quintessential with spring.

“It’s quite variable and quite moody. I call it the teenager of seasons because lots of ups and downs,” Brandolino said.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.