Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Weather: Atmospheric river to bring 140km/h winds and heavy rain to South Island

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MetService Severe Weather Warning: September 19th-21st. Video / MetService

An atmospheric river is set to kick off the school holidays, bringing 140km/h gales and downpours before a wet few weeks to come.

Niwa has warned an atmospheric river is expected to hit the country in the coming days, bringing heavy rainfall.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane told the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save