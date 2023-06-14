At least two people have been left with serious injuries after a car crash in South Auckland this evening.

Police received reports of the single-vehicle crash on Buckland Rd in Buckland on the Auckland and Waikato border at about 8.34pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ also confirmed they attended the scene.

The crash has closed part of the road and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The crash may have also resulted in damage to power infrastructure, with Counties Energy reporting on its website several properties are now without power along the road.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and enquiries into the crash are underway, police said.



