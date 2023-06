One person is seriously injured after a crash in Timaru. Photo / NZME

One person is seriously injured after a crash in Timaru. Photo / NZME

One person is seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Timaru this afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of Clogstoun St and Orari-Rangitata Highway at 3.30pm.

Hato Hone St John is also at the crash.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area and follow the diversions in place.

The serious crash unit has been advised.