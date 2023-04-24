Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Assisted dying: New Zealand doctors furious after being told their names and addresses could be made public

Isaac Davison
By
5 mins to read
Shirley Seales, mother of euthanasia advocate Lecretia Seales and ACT leader David Seymour react to Parliament passing Seymour's assisted dying Bill. Video / Audrey Young and Supplied.

Doctors and nurses involved in assisted dying in New Zealand have been told their names and addresses could be publicly released as a result of a complaint against the Ministry of Health.

Medical

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand