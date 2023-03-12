Armed police officers with dogs respond to a disorder incident in Pukekohe. Video / Supplied

Auckland’s top police officer has confirmed yesterday’s firearms incident in Pukekohe which left four people in hospital involved Black Power gang members.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sam Hoyle told the AM show this morning the firearms incident was between Black Power gang members and the community was not involved in it.

He said, “we wasted dozens of hours there”.

Dozens of police including armed officers responded to a “firearms incident” on Birdwood Rd and Beatty Rd in Pukekohe yesterday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to Birdwood Rd East, Pukekohe at about 12.50pm yesterday after reports of a “firearms incident”.

Hours later, a spokesperson said police cordons in the Birdwood Rd East area have been stood down.

“But police will maintain a presence in the area overnight. Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident today are continuing.”

A video supplied to the Herald showed armed police gathered on Birdwood Rd where a crowd of people could be seen standing close together.

Residents heard gunshots yesterday afternoon after a large disorder event unfolded in their Pukekohe neighbourhood.

A Pukekohe resident told the Herald yesterday several police cars were blocking two roads in their neighbourhood.

“Ambulances and the chopper are on Birdwood and Beatty Rd. The whole night people were up there playing music and shouting their lungs out not considering the neighbours’ peace at all.

“Now there’s a shooting there and a fight. Apparently, poor kids are involved too.

“Beatty Rd is blocked with spikes.”

Another resident said all they knew was “someone was shot last night”.

“We watched the cops and dogs for a little while walking down the street to where a gang was but not much had happened... People who lived around there said there was a party last night and something went wrong when they were talking to a policewoman.

“A dozen police officers then walked down the other end of the road to confront other people. There were patches but that’s actually all I know apart from just watching it unfold.”

A witness said they heard quite a few gunshots yesterday afternoon on their street.

They said a number of armed police officers with dogs swarmed Birdwood Rd East attending to a large disorder involving “Black Power”.

“I got told a few people got shot and the ambulance got here 20 minutes ago.

“The police put spikes on our road too we got told to stay inside.”

Four people were treated for injuries after the incident in Pukekohe, South Auckland, yesterday afternoon, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.

Three people in moderate condition and one in serious condition were transported to the hospital.

St John responded with four ambulances, four rapid response vehicles and two managers.







