” We know how utterly devastating it is when someone close to you is going through the worst of times. We see it every day and have nothing but empathy for victims and their families.

” However, regardless of emotions in some situations, there is no place for violence against those who are working to save lives.”

Whiu wanted to remind the public such behaviour could result in professionals not being there to help others.

“Please remember, all of us first responders are here to help you. We are on your side.

“We urge you to let us do our jobs and provide you with the support you need.”

Northland Hato Hone St John’s District Operations Manager Ben Lockie said they had a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse or assaults on staff helping the community.

“Our people are caring, non-judgmental medical professionals who come to work to make a difference in the lives of New Zealanders, and any abuse of our people is never acceptable, under any circumstance.”

Northland Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) district manager Wipari Henwood said violence and anti-social behaviour at incidents firefighters attend could put even more people in danger.

” Our firefighters, the majority of whom are volunteers, are committed to serving their communities and protecting what is important to them.

Both Lockie and Henwood stressed it was essential they do their jobs without fear of violence or aggression.

“Like other emergency responders, we are here to help. The public’s understanding of this can go a long way to ensuring the best possible outcome for everyone involved in an incident,” Henwood said.

Whiu said police would continue to hold those choosing to engage in this type of behaviour to account.

“We will take enforcement action if and when required to keep our people safe.”























































