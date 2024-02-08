Supermarkets trial facial recognition, crews work through the night on huge waste facility fire and benefit recipients expected to stay on payouts for longer in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who was involved in an early-morning assault at an Ōtara reserve last month.

The assault occurred about 6.40am on January 18 at Ōtara Creek Reserve.

Counties Manukau East CIB Detective Sergeant James Mapp said a woman was jogging down East Tamaki Rd before the assault.

“She noticed a man walking towards her at the time, before she turned into an entrance of the reserve, off East Tamaki Rd,” he said

“This man followed her into the park, before running towards her and dragging her to the ground.

“The woman called for help, and fortunately did not suffer any physical injuries as a result.

“She was very shaken by what happened in the reserve that morning, and we have ensured there is support for her.”

The man was seen wearing all-black, Nike-branded clothing and shoes. Photo / Police

The man took the woman’s phone and bank cards before running away from East Tamaki Rd.

Mapp said police have been carrying out numerous inquiries into the assault, including identifying footage of a man in the area at the time.

Anyone who knows who the man is should contact police.

The man was wearing black clothing and black shoes, all Nike-branded. The man’s hoodie and track pants had Nike branding in a gold or yellow colour.

“Violence like this has no place in our community and I’m asking the public to assist our investigation so this man can be held accountable,” Detective Sergeant Mapp said.

“There will be people in the community that will know who this man is and recognise the outfit he’s wearing.

“They need to do the right thing and contact Police so we can speak with him.”