Richards was on a video call at the time.

He was initially charged with indecent assault on the police officer, but the charge was later downgraded to common assault, which Richards pleaded guilty to.

His other charges related to an assault on a different victim, who he punched with “full force” in the side of the head on December 8, 2023, before fleeing the scene with three associates.

The victim suffered a broken nose, injured back and two black eyes in the attack.

About a month later, Richards showed up at the victim’s workplace, presenting in “an aggressive manner” and telling the victim to make his workplace withdraw a trespass notice against Richards.

Richards threatened that he would be back.

Judge Jan Kelly said the victim was given 20 days off work from his doctor and struggled to return to work due to his injuries.

“He was scared to go to work because you know where he works, and he is living in fear,” she said.

Richards has pleaded guilty to speaking threateningly, two counts of common assault, and a breach of community work.

In court today, Judge Kelly said Richards was “lucky” to be receiving a community work sentence instead of a detention sentence.

“If you don’t get on and complete [the community work] I expect probation to breach you further and then there will be no option but an electronically monitored sentence,” she said.

Judge Kelly sentenced Richards to complete 150 hours of community work and to be under supervision for 12 months.

