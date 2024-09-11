Advertisement
Assault on police officer earns man supervision, community work sentence

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
A man who rubbed his hand on a police officer’s face and said “how does my balls smell?” has been sentenced for assault.

Steven Rex Richards, 29, appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this afternoon for sentencing on the matter, as well as unrelated charges of violence, intimidation and breaching community work.

According to the summary of facts, Richards was the passenger in a car that was stopped by police in Upper Hutt on July 1, 2023.

The police officer got into the driver’s seat to move the vehicle onto the roadside, at which point Richards reached across and rubbed his hand on the victim’s face and under his nose.

“He then stated ‘How does my balls smell?’” the summary said.

Richards was on a video call at the time.

He was initially charged with indecent assault on the police officer, but the charge was later downgraded to common assault, which Richards pleaded guilty to.

His other charges related to an assault on a different victim, who he punched with “full force” in the side of the head on December 8, 2023, before fleeing the scene with three associates.

The victim suffered a broken nose, injured back and two black eyes in the attack.

About a month later, Richards showed up at the victim’s workplace, presenting in “an aggressive manner” and telling the victim to make his workplace withdraw a trespass notice against Richards.

Richards threatened that he would be back.

Judge Jan Kelly said the victim was given 20 days off work from his doctor and struggled to return to work due to his injuries.

“He was scared to go to work because you know where he works, and he is living in fear,” she said.

Richards has pleaded guilty to speaking threateningly, two counts of common assault, and a breach of community work.

In court today, Judge Kelly said Richards was “lucky” to be receiving a community work sentence instead of a detention sentence.

“If you don’t get on and complete [the community work] I expect probation to breach you further and then there will be no option but an electronically monitored sentence,” she said.

Judge Kelly sentenced Richards to complete 150 hours of community work and to be under supervision for 12 months.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.

