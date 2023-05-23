Two men have been charged with assaulting a man, leaving him unconscious in an Auckland park with “life-altering” injuries. Photo / NZME

Two men have been charged with assaulting a man, leaving him unconscious in an Auckland park with “life-altering” injuries. Photo / NZME

Two men have been charged with assaulting a man, leaving him unconscious in an Auckland park with “life-altering” injuries.

A member of the public found the man in a reserve on Hillbsborough’s Orpheus Drive about 6.30am on April 19.

The man was taken to Auckland City Hospital where he remains 36 days later in a critical but stable condition, police said.

“Upon police arrival, the victim was found to have significant injuries, which inquiries established to be the result of an assault,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police arrested a 36-year-old Māngere man last week and a second man, 20, at an Onehunga address yesterday.

Both men have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Auckland criminal investigation branch Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said the assault was “very concerning” but said police couldn’t comment further while the men were before the court. Police inquiries are continuing.