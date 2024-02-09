Police are investigating two separate assaults overnight in Auckland.

One person was hurt in an alleged assault at a Grey Lynn address.

Emergency services were called after an incident on Tuarangi Rd at 2.23am.

The victim was a the scene with moderate injuries and was transported to hospital.

“Early indications are that the assault has taken place between people known to each other, and they have been uncooperative with police,” said a spokesperson.

Inquiries are ongoing.

At 6.48am police were called to an address in Jack Browne Place, Ōtāhuhu.

“An assault has taken place between two men known to each other,” said the spokesperson.

“One man has been taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries. The other has received moderate injuries.

“Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”