The Paremoremo maximum-security wing at Auckland Prison. Photo / Michael Craig

A prisoner has been taken to hospital after one inmate allegedly attacked another prisoner at Pāremoremo prison, Auckland this morning.

Auckland Prison director Stephen Parr confirmed one person was injured in the assault.

“Staff responded to the incident and secured the alleged perpetrators and provided first aid to the victim.”

Hato Hone St John confirmed it was notified of the incident in Pāremoremo at 10.33am, responding with one ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

The ambulance officers treated and transported one patient, in a serious condition, to Auckland City Hospital.

Parr said police have been notified and Corrections will carry out a review of the incident and will ensure all evidence is provided to police.

“Violence in prison is not tolerated and anyone who displays such behaviour will be held to account for their actions, including potentially facing criminal charges.

“Prisons can be volatile environments, and we are constantly working to ensure our prisons provide the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners.”

Auckland Prison at Pāremoremo, on Auckland’s North Shore, is New Zealand’s only specialist maximum-security prison.

Police confirmed they were in attendance over the incident and referred questions to the Department of Corrections.



