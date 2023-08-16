An expert questions if “its appropriate jurys handle that situation” in trials such as Dickason one, Ticket holder in paraparaumu is 37m richer thanks to lotto jackpot, and Bus drivers are back in Auckland AT looking possibly reinstating cancelled bus services. Video / NZ Herald

A judge has described an altercation between two women at a country tavern, involving a hockey stick and an attempted dognapping, as a “disgraceful incident”.

However, in the Gore District Court yesterday, Judge Duncan Harvey decided he would grant a discharge without conviction to one of the women, Stacey Lee McKenzie, 42, once she paid reparation to her victim.

McKenzie, of Kaitangata, was charged with assault and intentional damage after the incident, which occurred on January 13 last year.

About 10.45am, she and the victim recognised each other while out driving in the Clutha area, the police summary of facts said.

There was animosity between them for unspecified reasons.

They both drove to the Kaitangata Tavern, where the victim worked.

McKenzie followed as the victim, carrying a hockey stick, walked inside and went behind the bar.

The defendant then reached across the bar to pull at the victim’s clothing, ripping her dress. The victim responded by pushing McKenzie’s hands away, then swung the hockey stick at her three times, failing to make contact.

After being told to leave by a witness, McKenzie went to the victim’s vehicle, let out the victim’s two dogs and put them in her own vehicle.

When the victim went back outside with the hockey stick and released her dogs from McKenzie’s vehicle, another scuffle ensued.

The defendant managed to grab the hockey stick, and used it to smash the rear passenger window of the victim’s vehicle.

McKenzie sustained minor shoulder injuries in the scuffle, while the victim was uninjured.

Judge Harvey said a letter to the court from the defendant’s employer stated if a discharge was granted, it would continue to employ her.

He found that attitude “very disturbing”.

“They do not appear to be worried about whether this defendant has committed assault or not.”

McKenzie had a criminal history, including for assault, but her employer had known that when they took her on.

It was clear that if the defendant was convicted, she would lose her job.

“By the narrowest of margins” he would grant the discharge, but only once she had paid reparation of $300 for the ripped dress and $300 for the smashed car window, the judge said.