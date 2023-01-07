Paula Bennett talks to Teina (left) and Richelle on her podcast, Ask Me Anything. Photo / NZME

Teenagers have been in the spotlight in New Zealand over the last year. Many youth have been caught up in the ram-raid crime wave that swept across the country, while there are growing concerns about rising truancy numbers from school in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the country heads towards an election, political parties are squaring off on the right ways to get these kids back on the straight and narrow - but what do the teenagers facing the struggles of youth in New Zealand today think should be done?

Speaking to Paula Bennett on her New Zealand Herald podcast, Ask Me Anything, Teina, 15, and Lichelle, 14, have faced difficulties that come with being part of a generation hooked on social media.

Lichelle moved schools in order to escape bullying and problems at her former school, but didn’t even make it through her first week before facing the same problems.

“I just moved there cause I had problems at my last school and I needed a new start and it was like wasn’t even a full week at school, and then I get cornered up in a netball court, everyone wanting to beat me up. And I’m just like so confused what’s happening because I didn’t know anyone, and then next minute I just get targeted on like my fourth day of school. I just didn’t really go back really as much since.”

Both teens have had their lives turned around by taking part in Project K, an initiative run by the Graeme Dingle Foundation for Year 10 students to help them achieve goals and find a positive spin on life.

It’s given them a new perspective on life and growing up - and they have advice for what parents should know when raising kids these days.

“I think really teenagers just really need guidance and support from their parents,” Teina said, “I mean, it’s okay to give them some space if they’re feeling angry, but like it’s also good to [console] them, just to like know that you are there for them and just to like see what type of progress they have made.”

“Understanding is the number one thing,” Lichelle told the podcast. “I feel like with parents and teenagers, they both need to understand from where they come from, how teenagers, sometimes they’ll be judgy, cause I’m a very judgy teenager.

“Sometimes the differences between teenagers back then and teenagers now, it’s changed so much. Not everyone recognises how much the generations have changed through the years.”

Listen to the full podcast for more on their experiences growing up in the 21st century, and their other advice for parents and teachers dealing with problem teenagers.

• Ask Me Anything is a NZ Herald podcast, hosted by Paula Bennett. New episodes are out every Sunday.

• You can follow the podcast at iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.