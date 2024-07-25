Advertisement
Ashes dumped: Human remains scattered on Rānui, West Auckland street after burglary

Chris Marriner
By
3 mins to read
Cremated human remains stolen from a West Auckland home have been callously dumped on a nearby street as the thieves made their escape.

The son of the deceased says the thieves’ actions were “despicable” but was full of praise for his quick-thinking neighbours for reuniting him with his father’s remains.

The incident occurred early this morning in Rānui and came to light when concerned locals shared a photograph online of the ashes scattered on the footpath, the small box carrying them broken apart.

Rānui residents reacted with shock to the image, with some concerned anyone involved had breached an important tapu.

Local woman Dee, who did not want her surname used, came to the scene equipped with a brush, mask and gloves to restore some dignity to the man’s remains.

Other locals called Morrisons Funerals and a representative quickly arrived and removed the ashes that Dee had collected.

She described the thieves as “scum”.

“I can understand mistakes being made if you’re that way inclined to go and rip people’s houses off,” she told the Herald.

“But when you realise what it is that you’ve taken, you know, have some empathy for the family.”

The son of the man whose remains were dumped said they were stolen from an outdoor table on his property and expressed shock at the brazen nature of the crime, the first of the sort he had experienced in three decades living in Rānui.

Peter, who asked that his surname be kept private to protect his privacy, explained he had inadvertently left his car keys and glasses on the table when he entered his home last night and only discovered they were missing when he tried to find his glasses to watch the Olympic rugby sevens in the early hours of Thursday morning.

After sunrise, he discovered the missing items and said he believed the thieves must live locally, a belief which had left him feeling unsafe in his home.

“All praise to the public and Morrisons,” Peter said.

Locals rallied to return the ashes to the son of the deceased.
He told the Herald he had been meaning to scatter his father’s ashes, who died several years ago, for some time but his immediate concern was now securing his home and vehicle.

Peter considers the theft a “despicable” invasion of his privacy.

“To come in while someone is there, how blatant is that?” he told the Herald.

A spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed they attended and thanked the public for alerting them to the dumped ashes and allowing them to “make it right for the family”.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to the dumping of the ashes but did not attend.

