Other locals called Morrisons Funerals and a representative quickly arrived and removed the ashes that Dee had collected.

She described the thieves as “scum”.

“I can understand mistakes being made if you’re that way inclined to go and rip people’s houses off,” she told the Herald.

“But when you realise what it is that you’ve taken, you know, have some empathy for the family.”

The son of the man whose remains were dumped said they were stolen from an outdoor table on his property and expressed shock at the brazen nature of the crime, the first of the sort he had experienced in three decades living in Rānui.

Peter, who asked that his surname be kept private to protect his privacy, explained he had inadvertently left his car keys and glasses on the table when he entered his home last night and only discovered they were missing when he tried to find his glasses to watch the Olympic rugby sevens in the early hours of Thursday morning.

After sunrise, he discovered the missing items and said he believed the thieves must live locally, a belief which had left him feeling unsafe in his home.

“All praise to the public and Morrisons,” Peter said.

Locals rallied to return the ashes to the son of the deceased.

He told the Herald he had been meaning to scatter his father’s ashes, who died several years ago, for some time but his immediate concern was now securing his home and vehicle.

Peter considers the theft a “despicable” invasion of his privacy.

“To come in while someone is there, how blatant is that?” he told the Herald.

A spokesperson for Morrisons confirmed they attended and thanked the public for alerting them to the dumped ashes and allowing them to “make it right for the family”.

A police spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to the dumping of the ashes but did not attend.

