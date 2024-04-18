Ashburton man Henry Wild died following an incident that occurred at Anwick Farms on Singletree Rd. Photo / File

A 22-year-old who died in a workplace incident at a farm in Newland, Ashburton District is being remembered for his skill, passion, humour and resilient spirit.

“He was Henry Wild,” a police spokesperson confirmed this afternoon.

The Herald understands Wild died following an incident that occurred at Anwick Farms on Singletree Rd on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time,” police said.

Wild’s rugby club Ashburton Celtic RFC posted a tribute on social media.

Henry Wild has been remembered for his passion, humour and resilient spirit both on and off the field. Photo / Ashburton Celtic RFC

“Our Celtic community grieves the loss of Henry Wild, one of our talented Senior Men, who passed away yesterday in a tragic workplace accident. Our hearts go out to his family, teammates, team management and friends.”

“Last night (Tuesday), we gathered at Celtic to share stories, and offer comfort to one another. Let’s continue to talk and hold each other up during this difficult time,” the post said.

“Henry will always be remembered in our Celtic family for his skill, passion, humour and resilient spirit both on and off the field.”

One social media comment said: “It’s been an absolute honour to have coached you through the years your dedication and commitment on and off the field will be sorely missed.”

Another read: “Oh my heart breaks hearing this ... such a top young man, so very sorry to hear.”

Mid-Canterbury Rugby Union posted on social media saying: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Henry Wild yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the Celtic community. In these difficult times for our community make sure we support and look after one another through this.”

Three WorkSafe investigators are carrying out a scene examination following the incident.

“An investigation has been opened to determine if any health and safety failings contributed to this death,” a WorkSafe spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson earlier said they were notified and responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle but referred any further inquiries to police.



