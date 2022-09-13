Stirling Sports franchisee Matt Lewis in front of the hole in the back wall of his Tancred Street shop after it was ram-raided early on Monday morning. Photo / Ashburton Guardian

Ashburton is no longer immune to ram raids after Stirling Sports had a car drive through the store's front facade and travel almost clean through the back wall.

Franchisee Matt Lewis said it was disappointing to see that ram raids had made it to Ashburton.

"They're definitely here and unfortunately it's par for the course now.

"They're just kids," Lewis said.

Ram raids have become a popular way to conduct robberies that have been put down to youth issues and social media bragging.

After the raid, which took place just before 4am on Monday, the thieves exited the vehicle, grabbed what they could and got away in another vehicle.

"Around 3.45am police were called to a store on Tancred St, Ashburton after a vehicle was used to gain entry to the store," a police spokesperson said.

"One of the youths was left behind by their accomplices.

"Following the burglary one offender, a youth, was transported to hospital in a moderate condition."

The stolen goods are still being accounted for, but because of the damage to the shop it will lose at least three days' business, with a scheduled reopening of Thursday at this stage.

Lewis said the local business community will have been awoken now the ram raid bubble has broken in Ashburton.

"I think everyone will be extra vigilant moving forward.

"I hope it doesn't happen to anyone else or us again."

Lewis was amazed at the support he has received from local businesses with the community rallying around him. "A few of the guys in the Arcade have come over and seen if we needed a hand with anything."

He has already begun the initial investigations into putting bollards outside the storefront to prevent a future attack.

"We'll go down the track of bollards, and hopefully we can get those installed in the next few weeks."

- guardianonline.co.nz