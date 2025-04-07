Advertisement
Ashburton house fire: Victim was a sheep shearer, blaze confirmed not suspicious

The man who died on April 6 following a house fire on Glassy Drive in Ashburton was Richard Parore, 30. Photo / Google Maps

  • Richard Parore, 30, died following a house fire in Ashburton early Sunday morning.
  • About 25 firefighters worked to put out the blaze, with assistance from police and Hato Hone St John.
  • Police and fire investigators have completed a scene examination and confirmed the blaze was not suspicious.

The victim of a fatal house fire in Ashburton was 30-year-old shearer Richard Parore.

Emergency services were called to the blaze in the early hours of Sunday. Parore’s body was recovered later that morning.

Friends and family have paid tribute online, describing Parore, nicknamed “smokey”, as a “beautiful soul”.

“Richard will miss ur smile and humor,” said one user.

“Devastating news, fly high”, said another.

“Love you brother Smokey”.

Police and fire investigators completed their scene examination on Monday. The fire, which had seen about 25 firefighters attend with help from police and Hato Hone St John, was not considered suspicious, and the death had been referred to the coroner.

