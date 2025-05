Fire and Emergency are tackling a large farm shed fire in Ashburton.

Approximately 14,000 hay bales have caught alight in Ashburton in what Fire and Emergency are calling a “long duration event”.

Smoke from the fire is blowing over State Highway 1.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Blair Walklin said they were called to the scene on Winslow Westerfield Rd, Winslow, at 11.30pm last night.

Eleven firetrucks were tackling the blaze at its peak and the fire has been contained.