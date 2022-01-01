Ashburton balloon crash: inquiry launched after pilot thrown from basket and dragged

Emergency services were called to Lyndhurst Rd, Lauriston in Ashburton about 9.10am this morning.

Witnesses are being sought to a hot air balloon crash this morning near Ashburton that left the pilot seriously injured after he was thrown from the basket on landing and dragged.



An inquiry has been launched into the crash on New Year's Day near Lyndhurst Rd, Lauriston, in Ashburton at about 9.10am.



The Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) are asking for any witnesses to the crash to describe what they saw in an online form at www.taic.org.nz/contact-us.



"We are particularly keen to receive photographs or videos," TAIC chief investigator Harald Hendel said.



"The circumstances reported to TAIC were that the balloon pilot was ejected from the basket during a rough landing, was caught in a rope and dragged some way before the balloon came to rest and the basket tipped over.



"The pilot is reported to have been seriously injured in the accident, and was taken to hospital."



Hendel said they are not aware of any injuries to the seven other occupants aboard the balloon.



A TAIC investigation team of two are travelling to the accident site today.



Following the crash, an ambulance and rescue helicopter attended the scene. The pilot was airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.



The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and WorkSafe have been notified, police say.

When contacted by the Herald this morning, the balloon operator said they were unable to comment.



"Over the next several days, TAIC's investigators will gather evidence about the accident scene, secure wreckage and electronic records such as photos, videos, and location data on the cellphones of the balloon occupants," Hendel said.



"We're interested in what the balloon occupants recall, along with the relevant professional and personal backgrounds of the pilot and other operator staff, what they knew, thought, experienced, and did.



"We'll be looking at the balloon, basket and other elements of the aircraft, its individual and type history, performance, maintenance, design.



"The operating environment is also of interest, including physical, weather, operating company safety system, organisational culture of the operator, traffic control, regulatory matters."



In a statement today, TAIC said they open an inquiry when they believe the circumstances of an accident are likely to have "significant implications for transport safety" and the findings and recommendations from it may be able to improve transport safety.



Last July a hot air balloon crashed near Queenstown, leaving 11 people injured.