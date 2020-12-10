Asbestos warning for residents near Ponsonby Intermediate School after blaze

Asbestos has been found in the fire-damaged roof at Auckland's Ponsonby Intermediate School. Photo / Dean Purcell

Health officials are warning people near Auckland's Ponsonby Intermediate School to take extra care after asbestos has been found in a roof which caught on fire earlier this week.

The "ferocious" blaze broke out at the central Auckland school on Tuesday.

The fire occurred in a building that had asbestos in its roof, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) officials now say.

They said the fire and weather conditions spread some debris up to 100 metres along one of the neighbouring roads, Sheehan St.

Fire crews on Tuesday worked to put out the blaze. Photo / Dean Purcell

ARPHS medical officer of health Dr Denise Barnfather said any risk was very low and a number of measures had already been taken to protect people's health.

"The Ministry of Education has taken steps to ensure the school site is safe and is arranging for appropriate demolition and removal of the building's remains," she said.

"Contractors have also removed debris from the street and footpaths and the road is being flushed."

Barnfather said that while asbestos is known to have damaging health effects, this occurs only after high level exposure over long periods of time.

She said that as the fire was a one-off incident, and the asbestos fibres are contained within the roofing material, the public health risk is considered very low.

"But if you pass through that neighbourhood, particularly if you are walking with pets or children, it's important to be vigilant for any debris that may have come from the fire.

"Our advice, if you find any material you think may be asbestos, is to ensure that children and pets don't pick it up, and to call Council to dispose of it appropriately."

The Council number to call is 09 301 0101.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service has already provided public health advice to local residents in the Sheehan St area who were downwind of, and most affected by, Tuesday's fire.