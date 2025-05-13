Advertisement
Asbestos-laced materials wash up on east Auckland beaches, council urges caution

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

  • Auckland Council warns against picking up asbestos-laced materials on east Auckland beaches.
  • The materials, likely from historical construction waste, pose a low health risk if left undisturbed.
  • The public should report findings to the council for safe removal, especially near children and pets.

Auckland Council is urging caution when walking with children or pets on east Auckland beaches after asbestos-laced materials washed ashore.

Environmental Health manager Mervyn Chetty said that pieces of asbestos-containing material (ACM) have been washing up along Auckland’s eastern coastline.

Signs were now in place at Glendowie and Karaka bays and the council had conducted several clean-ups to remove the material from these beaches.

He said the pieces, about 5-10cm in size, were likely from historical construction waste and posed a low health risk unless picked up.

“We are asking people to take a common-sense approach and to simply leave ACM alone for the council to collect.

“Dogs and children should also be prevented from picking up the material.”

He said if the pieces are spotted, they should be left undisturbed for the council to collect.

Asbestos is a group of naturally occurring toxic, carcinogenic and fibrous silicate minerals that are often found in older buildings.

Exposure to asbestos fibres can pose significant health risks, leading to several serious lung diseases, including asbestosis, lung cancer and mesothelioma.

Health New Zealand medical officer of health Dr David Sinclair said the riskiest situation was where dust was being generated from asbestos-containing materials being cut or damaged.

“In outdoor settings such as the affected beaches, we’d expect the level of asbestos dust to be minimal, especially when the material is below the high tide mark and damp.

“However, people should inform Auckland Council if they find ACM so it can be removed, and not disturb the ACM pieces or collect them.”

Chetty said the exact source of the asbestos continues to evade councillors due to the age of the material and the ability for it have drift through the ocean over a long period of time.

“The ACM we’re finding now is likely to be decades-old construction waste that was dumped near the shoreline, which over time has fragmented and dispersed along beaches due to natural processes like tides and weather.”

The council has not identified a likely single source of the material but is continuing to conduct investigations. If any members of the public have information that would assist, they are encouraged to report this to healthenforcement@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.

This is the second time in a week that asbestos has made headlines, with the Auckland War Memorial Museum being forced to close its doors after asbestos dust was detected in various areas.

