13 May, 2025 03:34 AM 2 mins to read

Auckland’s deputy mayor is calling for urgency from Fire and Emergency New Zealand as the Auckland War Memorial Museum haemorrhages tens of thousands of dollars in lost ticket sales.

The museum has been closed since Saturday after asbestos was found in a critical fire exit, requiring Fire and Emergency to approve an alternative exit before members of the public are allowed back.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson said the museum was missing out on thousands of ticket sales.

“This is a real problem for the museum, they average about 2600 visitors a day,” she said.