ASB, Westpac cut fixed mortgage rate to 4.49%, latest banks to drop after ANZ, BNZ ahead of OCR

ASB and Westpac have both followed ANZ and BNZ in cutting their fixed one-year mortgage rates to 4.49%. Photo / Alex Burton

Two more banks have cut their fixed home-loan rate ahead of next week’s expected Official Cash Rate announcement.

ASB and Westpac have both followed ANZ and BNZ in cutting their fixed one-year mortgage rates to 4.49%.

Sarah Hearn, a general manager at Westpac NZ, said the cuts, effective today, “mean our one-year advertised special home loan rate has fallen by 2.65% p.a. over the last 15 months”.

“It’s an extremely competitive market out there, and we continue to fight hard to win business and pass on lower interest rates to our customers.

“We’ve also made significant cuts to our longer-term rates, reducing our 5-year special to 4.99% p.a. Splitting between shorter and longer terms could be an attractive option for homeowners looking for greater certainty and some protection against potential future rate rises.”