The move sees the bank’s fixed one-year rate drop by 26 basis points (bps). Westpac’s fixed six-month rate has also been cut to 4.99% and its two-year fixed rate has dropped to 4.65%.
ASB also cut its one-year fixed rate by 26bps. Its six-month fixed rate is now 4.95% and its two-year fixed rate is 4.65%.
Adam Boyd, an executive general manager at ASB, said it would be welcome news “to the thousands of households looking to refix their mortgages or begin their journey towards home ownership this year”.
“Our 18-month and 1-year terms have moved to sub-4.50%, which will be welcome news to those looking for certainty in an economic landscape that continues to evolve.”
ANZ announced a new one-year fixed rate of 4.49%, also a drop of 26bps, on Wednesday. BNZ dropped its rate to the same point on Tuesday.
ANZ also cut its six-month fixed rate to 4.89% and its two-year fixed rate to 4.65%. BNZ’s advertised rates are 4.99% for its fixed six-month term, 4.49% for its fixed one-year term and 4.75% for its two-year term.
The Reserve Bank (RBNZ) will make its next Official Cash Rate (OCR) decision on October 8.
The OCR sits at 3%, having fallen from 5.25% in August last year.
The RBNZ shifted its outlook at its last meeting to recognise that economic recovery had stalled. Two more rate cuts are now expected by March next year.
