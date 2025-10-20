Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

ASB cuts fixed term morgtage rates: New 18-month rate of 4.45% puts bank ahead of others

Raphael Franks
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Adam Boyd, a general manager at ASB, says their cuts will be “welcome news to the thousands of households looking to refix ... or begin their home ownership journey”. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

Adam Boyd, a general manager at ASB, says their cuts will be “welcome news to the thousands of households looking to refix ... or begin their home ownership journey”. Photo / Glenn Jeffrey

ASB has cut its fixed-term mortgage rate again - its new 18-month rate of 4.45% puts the bank just ahead of its competitors.

Adam Boyd, an ASB general manager, said their cuts would be “welcome news to the thousands of households looking to refix ... or begin their home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save