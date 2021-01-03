Website of the Year

As boat sales soar and Kiwis head out on the water, authorities urge safety

8 minutes to read

More Kiwis than ever are expected to take to the water this summer.

Kurt Bayer
NZ Herald reporter based in Christchurch

With the global coronavirus pandemic all but ruling out overseas travel this holiday season, boat sales have soared and record numbers of Kiwis are hitting the ocean, lakes, and rivers. But with the increased water

