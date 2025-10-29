Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Artificial intelligence: Generative AI study reveals how image models recycle colonial stereotypes – The Conversation

Opinion by
Olli Hellmann
Other·
5 mins to read
Olli Hellmann is Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Waikato.

An artificial intelligence-generated social media post visualising history from a Māori perspective.

An artificial intelligence-generated social media post visualising history from a Māori perspective.

THE FACTS

  • Generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like Midjourney and Sora can create images from text prompts, but they often reflect sexist, racist and colonial biases.
  • Research shows Sora portrays Aotearoa’s past with a European settler viewpoint, marginalising Māori and naturalising myths of benevolent colonisation.
  • Decolonising AI requires extending datasets with Māori-curated archives and promoting AI literacy to challenge biased historical depictions.

Generative artificial intelligence has revolutionised how we make and consume images. Tools such as Midjourney, DALL-E and Sora can now conjure anything, from realistic photos to oil-like paintings – all from a short text prompt.

These images circulate through social media in ways that make their artificial origins

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save