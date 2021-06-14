Arthur Allan Thomas, pardoned of the 1970 Crewe murders, on trial for historical sex offending

Focus: Arthur Allan Thomas, cleared of the 1970 Crewe murders, charged with historical sex offending. Video / File / TVNZ

The man who was pardoned of the infamous 1970 Crewe murders is on trial today for historical sexual offending.

A jury of eight men and four women has been selected to decide the fate of Arthur Allan Thomas, 83, at Auckland's Manukau District Court.

He faces four charges of indecent assault and one charge of rape, all historical in nature.

The allegations relate to two complainants who have automatic name suppression. They came forward to police in 2019.

They will each give oral evidence in court, among a list of 12 witnesses to be called.

One witness will give evidence from an adjoining room to "reduce stress and strain" of addressing an entire courtroom, Crown prosecutor Aaron Perkins QC told the jury.

The jury will also be shown photographs and the agreed facts.

However extensive suppression orders prevent the Herald from publishing the agreed facts and further details, such as the date and place of the alleged offending.

Judge John Bergseng acknowledged the "unusualness" of the suppression order being made but said without it, there is a real risk of the complainants' identities being known.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

His defence is being led by well-known Auckland lawyer Marie Dyhrberg QC.

Thomas did not pursue permanent name suppression. His interim name suppression lapsed in December 2019.

He sat quietly in the dock alongside one security guard for the first day of his trial. Thomas is currently on bail.

Opening arguments from the Crown did not begin until 3pm despite the jury being empanelled at 10am.

The trial is set down for 10 days.

1970 Crewe murders

Thomas was convicted of the murders of Harvey and Jeanette Crewe who were shot dead in their Pukekawa farmhouse in June 1970 and dumped in the Waikato River.

He was found guilty of the killings in 1971 and again at a retrial in 1973.

Harvey and Jeanette Crewe were shot dead in their Pukekawa farmhouse in June 1970 and dumped in the Waikato River. Photo / File

But in 1979, after he had spent nine years in prison, he was granted a pardon after an investigation was ordered by then Prime Minister Robert Muldoon.

A 1980 Royal Commission of Inquiry found that a cartridge case in the Crewe's garden - said to have come from a rifle belonging to Thomas - was planted at the scene by detectives.

Thomas was granted a royal pardon and awarded $950,000 in compensation.

Arthur Allan Thomas was given a royal pardon and $950,000 in compensation, but no apology. Photo/ File

In 2010, the Crewes' only child, Rochelle, asked police to reopen the homicide investigation in a bid to find her parents' killer.

The request led to a police review of the murders, which was overseen by independent counsel David Jones QC.

It also saw Thomas and his family re-interviewed by police in 2013.

The review was released in July 2014, with Jones concluding the cartridge was false evidence "beyond reasonable doubt".

The police officer accused of planting a cartridge case, Inspector Bruce Hutton, went to his grave denying he framed Thomas.

The Crewe murders remain unsolved, while Thomas has never received a formal apology from the government or police.

Additional reporting by Sam Hurley