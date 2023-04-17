Kate McKenzie is the selector for art at the Art Hawke’s Bay exhibition Artfully Yours. Photo / Supplied

Art Hawke’s Bay is excited to once again be organising its next exhibition, Artfully Yours.

The exhibition is its 15th Art Hawke’s Bay exhibition since its inception, with the 2020 and 2022 events cancelled.

The event presents work from artists and groups across Hawke’s Bay in a single exhibition and competition with all entries for sale.

The competition has prizes in categories such as land, people or abstract and there is a “best in exhibition”, the JW Picture Framing mystery prize and a prize for high schools.

Artists need to be members of a Hawke’s Bay art group or special members of Art Hawke’s Bay. An exception is made for sculptors.

The art categories are land, water, people, abstract and art unlimited, plus the sculpture category.

The exhibition opens on May 1, with the opening night at 5pm and prizegiving at 6pm.

Glen Colechin will be the selector for the sculpture prize at the Art Hawke’s Bay exhibition Artfully Yours. Photo / Supplied

There will be live music, wine and nibbles, with a variety of artwork and sculptures from local artists.

The selector for art is Kate McKenzie, a multidisciplinary artist, surrealist and expressionist painter, creator of 3D portraiture and a wearable art designer.

McKenzie has experienced success as a finalist in art awards including the Adam Portraiture Awards, Parkin Drawing Prize, Hawke’s Bay Review and East Art Awards

She has twice been a supreme winner at the World of WearableArt competition and some of her wearable art has been selected for exhibition at Te Papa museum Wellington.

Glen Colechin (from the 2022 “big apple” competition for sculptures) will be the selector for sculpture. Colechin’s contemporary works are made from recycled materials, offcuts from native timbers, recycled copper and natural elements such as stone and wood found on hikes along the Hawke’s Bay coast.

There will be floor talks with the selectors the following Saturday. Details can be found at www.arthawkesbay.co.nz.

The exhibition will be held in the Community Arts Centre (Arts.Inc) in Russell St, Hastings, and is open until May 13, from 9.30am to 4pm each day.



