More than 30 firefighters have been tackling multiple fires in Ruakākā early this morning. Photo / Ruakākā Fire Brigade - Facebook

More than 30 firefighters have been tackling multiple fires in Ruakākā early this morning. Photo / Ruakākā Fire Brigade - Facebook

More than 30 firefighters have been fighting multiple blazes in vegetation overnight in Ruakākā, south of Whangārei.

Crews were first called just after 2am to a report of trees on fire, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Hayley Prince said.

On arrival they found multiple fires - one measuring 100m x 50m and two around 20m x 10m - and transmitted a second alarm.

The fire went to a third alarm at its peak with crews from Whangārei, Waipū, Ruakākā, Portland, Paparoa, Mangawhai, Maungakaramea and Hikurangi attending.

All fires are now out and crews left the scene at 5.43am. A fire investigator will visit today to determine the cause.

On arrival crews found three separate vegetation fires, with dozens of firefighters tackling the fires at their peak. Photo / Ruakākā Fire Brigade

Arson suspected at scrub fire in Tiwai Pt; person hurt in house fire

Meanwhile, rural fire crews are still the scene of a suspicious vegetation fire in Southland’s Tiwai Pt area this morning.

Crews were called at 10.45pm to the 30m x 20m fire. Appliances from Kingsville, Invercargill and Tiwai PT responded first but asked for additional resources while they were on route.

Fire and Emergency NZ southern shift manager Amanda Ensor says the fire is contained, but rural firefighters are still at the scene.

While no houses or structures were damaged and no one was injured, the blaze is being treated as suspicious and an investigator will head to the scene today.

Southern fire crews also attended three house fires last night - one in Otautau near Invercargill, one in the northeast valley of Dunedin, and one in Runanga, near Greymouth.

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance after the Dunedin fire, with everyone else accounted for, Ensor said.

Investigators will be heading to the scene of all fires today, though none are being treated as suspicious at this stage.