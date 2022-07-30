There have been multiple reports of shooting ins Auckland over the last few months. Photo / Dean Purcell

By RNZ

Police have arrested four people in relation to a spate of shootings across Auckland from Friday afternoon until Saturday morning.

There were two reported firearms incidents in Avondale, one in Ōtara, and one in Gulf Harbour, Whangaparāoa - all unrelated.

Police said four people had been arrested in relation to the Gulf Harbour incident.

"A 23-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of an imitation firearm and is due to appear in North Shore District Court at a later date. The three others arrested have been referred to Youth Aid," a police spokesperson said.

Auckland saw recorded gun crimes spike in May this year.

Figures supplied by police under the Official Information Act showed 109 gun crimes in the month, with an average of more than three per day.

Police say they are yet to find any links between four alleged firearms offences reported across Auckland over the last few days.