There were arrests at Beach Hop. Photo / File

Police arrested 12 people at Beach Hop on Saturday night and 20 were processed for drink-driving.

Police Acting Senior Sergeant Niwha Jones said in a media statement it was “unacceptable and disappointing”.

“We know that intoxication increases the chance of causing harm on the road, and despite a strong police presence, some motorists still decided to take that risk.”

Unfortunately, 74 infringement notices were issued for breaches of the liquor ban, 20 drivers were processed for excess breath alcohol and 12 people were arrested on Saturday night for various disorder offences.

However, Jones said police would like to acknowledge the behaviour of almost all attendees at the Whangamatā Beach Hop, which returned to its traditional March timeslot this weekend.

“The event was well-run, and the vast majority of participants were well-behaved and enjoyed a great weekend.”

Thousands flocked to Beach Hop, which was expected to create a major economic boost for Coromandel small businesses.

The event ran for the second time in five months after the 2022 event was delayed until November on the back of historic planning issues related to Covid.

Concerns had been raised prior to the event about how the Coromandel’s beleaguered roading network could support the weight of thousands of cars making their way around the district to the various events.

Damage to State Highway 25 between Whangamatā and Waihī - plus the recent slip between Whangamatā and Hikuai - had caused consternation with event organisers, but the festival was given the green light to proceed by Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency and police.

The precarious state of roads in Thames made them unsafe for a large convoy to travel on to the town, which necessitated a change to the traditional itinerary, with the Repco Power Cruise the Loop tour (Whangamatā-Waihī-Paeroa-Thames-Coromandel-Whitianga-Tairua-Whangamatā) created to replace the stop in Thames.

Highlights included the Waihī warm-up party Undie 500, the Castrol Thunder Cruise to Onemana, the Hop Elvis tribute competition, the Grand Parade, the fair and a retro caravan display.

Beach Hop organiser Noddy Watts has been approached for comment.