A man is to appear in court after a motorcycle allegedly travelling at high speed ran a red light and refused to stop for police sparking an aerial operation to track it across South Auckland overnight.

Police say officers observed a motorcycle believed to stolen travelling at high speed before failing to stop for a red light on East Tamaki Dr.

“Despite Police signalling for the motorcycle to stop, it fled the area,” said Counties Manukau West Area Commander Inspector Ross Ellwood.

”While Police elected not to pursue, with the assistance from Eagle, the motorcycle was tracked as it continued to travel in a dangerous manner in the area.”

Ellwood said the motorcycle eventually came to a stop on Fairview Rd before the rider allegedly attempted to evade police by entering a property.

”Police arrived shortly after and he was taken into custody without further incident,” said Ellwood.

A 30-year-old man was now facing multiple charges in relation to the stolen vehicle, dangerous driving, and failing to stop for Police.

“Police will continue to hold those who put themselves and other’s safety at risk to account,” said Ellwood.

He was due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.