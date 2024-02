The distressing reports from the latest report from Oranga Tamariki, Efeso Collins' impact and Auckland Airport is calling for the government to look into their redevelopment plans to keep airfares low in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Three people were arrested after a stolen vehicle rammed a police car in an attempt to stop it blocking a rural road near Hastings.

Police said two stolen vehicles were travelling on Kahuranaki Rd in convoy about 3.30am on Sunday when one drove into a patrol car that had blocked the vehicles in, damaging the police car.

A police car was left damaged after it was rammed by a stolen vehicle. Photo / Bevan Conley

The vehicle then stopped a “short distance” up the road and three people were arrested. There were no injuries reported.