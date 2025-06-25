Johnson, 24, suffered brain cancer as a youngster and had recently found independence by moving into a rental by himself.

He was allegedly struck by a motorcyclist as he tried to cross Edmund Rd just before 2.15pm on June 15, after going to Four Square Edmund Road.

Johnson suffered critical injuries and was flown to Waikato Hospital, but died on June 18.

Police alleged the motorcyclist overtook a car stopped at the pedestrian crossing before colliding with Johnson, then U-turned and drove back past him lying on the road before driving off.

Flowers at the pedestrian crossing on Edmund Rd in Rotorua where Paige Johnson, 24, was allegedly struck by a motorcycle. Photo / Ben Fraser

A large team of police combed the Western Heights area, and a public appeal involving the release of several CCTV images followed, along with descriptions of a suspect and bike.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen of the Rotorua CIB said police were glad to make an arrest and hoped it provided some relief to Johnson’s family.

“We still have a long way to go, but today’s arrest marks an important milestone in our investigation, and the public has played a significant part in today’s arrest.

“What happened on 15 June was a tragedy and was felt through our community, and I want to thank everyone who has assisted us throughout the investigation.”

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.