Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Arrest made in Rotorua alleged hit-and-run death of Paige Johnson

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
2 mins to read

Police have released images of the suspected motorcycle and rider involved in a hit and run that killed Paige Johnson, inset, in Rotorua.

Police have released images of the suspected motorcycle and rider involved in a hit and run that killed Paige Johnson, inset, in Rotorua.

Police have arrested a man and charged him with the manslaughter of Rotorua deaf and blind man Paige Johnson.

Police have been looking for a motorcyclist they believed to have been involved a fatal Edmund Rd alleged hit-and-run for the past 10 days.

Paige Johnson, 24, died on June 18. Photo / Supplied
Paige Johnson, 24, died on June 18. Photo / Supplied

Police conducted search warrants in Hamilton and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand