A 46-year-old woman has been charged with murder following a death in Pukenui this morning.

Detective Inspector Al Symons said police responded to reports of an incident at an address on Houhora Heads Rd around 12.30am.

“Upon arrival, police located a woman with critical injuries and despite efforts from emergency services, the woman sadly died at the scene.”

A woman was arrested at the address and is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court today.

Symonds said the Pukenui community can expect to see an increased police presence today.

“Police have been at the address overnight speaking to a number of witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident.

“A scene guard has been in place this morning while a scene examination was commenced, and this will remain in place today as our inquiries continue.”

Symonds reassured the public we believe this is an isolated incident.

“We know those in the community will be shocked and concerned to hear of what has occurred in their community overnight.

“While our inquiries into the wider circumstances of the incident are ongoing, we can advise the deceased and alleged offender are believed to be known to each other.”

A post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim will be carried out over the coming days.

“At this stage, we are unable to release further details about the deceased but will look to do so in due course.”

Police encourage anyone who was in the area or has information to get in touch.

Police can be contacted via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, referencing file number 240404/8464.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.