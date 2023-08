Police are investigating the sudden death of a Taupō man on August 13. Photo / NZME

A person has been arrested in an investigation into a man’s death in Taupō.

A police spokeswoman said police were investigating the sudden death of the man on August 13.

One person has been charged with assault and was due to appear in Rotorua District Court today, she said.