A 13-year-old is among a group of youths who have been arrested today after a series of armed robberies of Waikato stores.

At around 8.45am today, three armed offenders entered a supermarket on Hillcrest Street in Tīrau, police said in a statement.

The group threatened staff and demanded cash and cigarettes, before leaving in a stolen blue Mazda vehicle.

The vehicle then arrived at a store on State Highway 29 in Te Poi.

“Two offenders have got out of the vehicle and entered the store. They have left moments later with items taken from the store,” police said in a statement.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Matamata.

Three 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old have been subsequently arrested, police confirmed.



