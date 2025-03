Investigations are underway following an armed robbery at The Rudder on Hauraki bar on Auckland's North Shore where offenders fled on Lime scooters. Video / Hayden Woodward

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police are on the hunt for two gunmen who held up a bar on Auckland’s North Shore before fleeing on electric scooters.

The Rudder on Hauraki bar in Hauraki was cordoned off last night as officers took statements from those inside.

Police said two people allegedly entered a Lake Rd building armed with firearms and demanded cash at around midnight.

It’s understood the men fled the scene on electric scooters, which were found abandoned. No injuries were reported.